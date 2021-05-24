Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Boosts Position in Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,343,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201,732 shares during the quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Lordstown Motors were worth $15,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Lordstown Motors during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Lordstown Motors by 2,570.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Lordstown Motors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. 22.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on RIDE. Wolfe Research lowered Lordstown Motors from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lordstown Motors from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lordstown Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down from $21.00) on shares of Lordstown Motors in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.71.

NASDAQ RIDE opened at $9.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 0.90. Lordstown Motors Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.69 and a 52-week high of $31.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.84.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.13). On average, analysts expect that Lordstown Motors Corp. will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

About Lordstown Motors

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

