Canaccord Genuity Cuts SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) Price Target to $16.00

SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum reissued a hold rating on shares of SharpSpring in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised SharpSpring from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of SharpSpring from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of SHSP opened at $15.10 on Thursday. SharpSpring has a one year low of $7.10 and a one year high of $26.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.58. The stock has a market cap of $193.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.20 and a beta of 1.79.

SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.06. SharpSpring had a negative net margin of 24.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.55%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SharpSpring in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SharpSpring by 770.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of SharpSpring during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of SharpSpring in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in SharpSpring in the first quarter worth $160,000. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SharpSpring Company Profile

SharpSpring, Inc operates as a cloud-based marketing technology company worldwide. The company offers SharpSpring, a marketing automation Software as a Service platform that uses features, such as web tracking, lead scoring, and automated workflow, as well as enables a business to store, manage, and optimize customer and prospect data in a cloud-based environment; and SharpSpring Mail+ product, a subset of the full suite solution, which focuses on traditional email marketing.

