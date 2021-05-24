Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Hold”

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) was downgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $54.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.91.

CPB opened at $48.87 on Monday. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $44.53 and a 12 month high of $54.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.17.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 37.35% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Campbell Soup’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $342,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,799,272.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 35.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,494,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,203,000 after purchasing an additional 563,048 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Trust Co. grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Trust Co. now owns 4,256,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,997,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 467.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,867,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,407,000 after buying an additional 3,186,269 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,380,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,490,000 after buying an additional 92,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 1,077.1% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,359,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,453,000 after buying an additional 3,074,482 shares during the last quarter. 50.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

