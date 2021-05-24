Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 486,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,868 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $77,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 46.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $176.44. The company had a trading volume of 495,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,250,896. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $157.04 and a 1-year high of $194.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.07.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

