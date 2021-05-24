Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 29,541 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 17.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 197,571 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,541 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $47,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Murphy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 181.4% during the first quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in PayPal by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 548,920 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $133,300,000 after acquiring an additional 19,300 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,864 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 351,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $85,454,000 after acquiring an additional 3,199 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 6,759 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total value of $1,081,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,200,608.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total value of $460,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 239,961 shares of company stock worth $62,434,315 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist raised their price objective on PayPal from $200.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho lifted their price target on PayPal from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price target on PayPal from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $5.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $256.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,712,387. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.82, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $257.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.22. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.02 and a fifty-two week high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

