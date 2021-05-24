Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $38.90 Million Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,557 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,769 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $38,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 95 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 120 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded down $1.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $410.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,145,384. The company has a 50-day moving average of $394.56 and a 200-day moving average of $357.50. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $273.71 and a 12 month high of $425.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $387.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The firm had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 29.62%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total transaction of $2,092,092.66. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,122,734.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.25, for a total transaction of $978,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,323,316.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,801 shares of company stock worth $5,653,468. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UNH. Stephens raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $418.70.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

