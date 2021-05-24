Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 918,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,074 shares during the period. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF makes up 0.5% of Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 1.77% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $90,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pacific Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 18.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BLV traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $99.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,641. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.52. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $95.80 and a 1 year high of $117.98.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

