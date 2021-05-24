Cairn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Upgraded at HSBC

Cairn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) was upgraded by HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CRNCY. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cairn Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cairn Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.75.

CRNCY stock opened at $4.70 on Monday. Cairn Energy has a one year low of $3.24 and a one year high of $6.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.63 and a 200-day moving average of $4.78.

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Mauritania, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

