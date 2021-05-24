CAE (TSE:CAE) PT Lowered to C$43.00 at CIBC

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) had its price target decreased by CIBC from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

CAE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of CAE from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares upgraded shares of CAE from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of CAE from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of CAE from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of CAE to C$43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. CAE currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$38.89.

TSE:CAE opened at C$35.92 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$37.41 and a 200-day moving average of C$33.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 921.03. CAE has a 52 week low of C$18.33 and a 52 week high of C$39.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.28, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.24.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

