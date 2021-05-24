Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Shares Sold by Hutchinson Capital Management CA

Hutchinson Capital Management CA lowered its stake in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6 shares during the period. Cable One accounts for 3.2% of Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Hutchinson Capital Management CA owned 0.12% of Cable One worth $12,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cable One by 2,068.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Cable One by 201.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,215,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Cable One by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,803,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its holdings in shares of Cable One by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cable One by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CABO. Raymond James upgraded Cable One from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,025.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Truist Securities upgraded Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist upgraded Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Cable One in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2,210.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cable One presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,109.13.

Shares of NYSE CABO opened at $1,772.34 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,785.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,950.82. The company has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22 and a beta of 0.51. Cable One, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,674.35 and a 1-year high of $2,326.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 7.16 and a quick ratio of 7.16.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $11.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $341.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.61 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 22.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $12.05 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cable One, Inc. will post 47.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.48%.

In other news, CFO Steven Scott Cochran bought 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,716.24 per share, with a total value of $343,248.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,478 shares in the company, valued at $4,252,842.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,730.00, for a total value of $811,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,210,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

