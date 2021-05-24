Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.80 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) will post sales of $1.80 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Burlington Stores’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.91 billion and the lowest is $1.70 billion. Burlington Stores reported sales of $801.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 124.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Burlington Stores will report full-year sales of $8.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.04 billion to $8.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $9.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.87 billion to $9.41 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Burlington Stores.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Burlington Stores had a negative net margin of 3.76% and a negative return on equity of 51.65%. Burlington Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.25 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BURL. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $279.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $264.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.22.

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total transaction of $6,111,400.00. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BURL. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 329,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,267,000 after acquiring an additional 74,476 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 5,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter valued at $229,000.

Shares of BURL stock traded up $1.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $322.67. The company had a trading volume of 413,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,843. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $322.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.32 and a beta of 0.99. Burlington Stores has a 52 week low of $168.46 and a 52 week high of $339.28.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

