Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.650-0.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $300 million-$320 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $274.10 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Brooks Automation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on Brooks Automation from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. B. Riley raised their target price on Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Brooks Automation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $92.11.

Get Brooks Automation alerts:

Brooks Automation stock traded up $2.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $97.69. The company had a trading volume of 8,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,830. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.19. Brooks Automation has a 12 month low of $38.16 and a 12 month high of $108.72. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 77.90 and a beta of 1.97.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brooks Automation will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

In other news, Director Michael Rosenblatt sold 1,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $158,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,882 shares in the company, valued at $709,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

See Also: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.