Brokers Set Expectations for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BJ)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note issued to investors on Friday, May 21st. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s FY2022 earnings at $2.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.97 EPS.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 161.94% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on BJ. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Gordon Haskett cut BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BJ’s Wholesale Club has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.75.

Shares of NYSE:BJ opened at $45.67 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.22 and a 200-day moving average of $42.03. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 52-week low of $32.84 and a 52-week high of $50.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJ. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,948,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699,586 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,774,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869,725 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,723,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,467,000 after purchasing an additional 875,782 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,096,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,556,000 after buying an additional 421,105 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.8% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,741,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,438,000 after buying an additional 309,739 shares during the period.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 32,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total value of $1,388,931.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,051,289.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 26,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total transaction of $1,178,688.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,994,264.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 88,562 shares of company stock valued at $3,889,985. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

