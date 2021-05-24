Brokerages Set Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Price Target at $137.50

Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $137.50.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TWST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Twist Bioscience from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

NASDAQ:TWST traded down $2.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 506,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,771. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.21 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.51 and a 200-day moving average of $136.43. Twist Bioscience has a 12 month low of $34.16 and a 12 month high of $214.07.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $31.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.18 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 109.15% and a negative return on equity of 25.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.85) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twist Bioscience news, COO Patrick Weiss sold 4,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $433,552.95. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,800,284.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jan Johannessen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $441,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,714.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,780 shares of company stock valued at $11,048,184. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWST. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 1,433.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,703,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,545 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 19,999.0% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,282,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,802,000 after buying an additional 1,275,735 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 1,743.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 846,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,613,000 after buying an additional 800,661 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,054,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,242,000 after buying an additional 555,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 153.1% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 751,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,145,000 after buying an additional 454,483 shares in the last quarter. 87.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.