Brokerages Set Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target at $448.17

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $448.17.

TWLO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Twilio from $475.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $440.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $420.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $390.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

In related news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.68, for a total transaction of $1,026,704.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chee Chew sold 1,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.95, for a total transaction of $379,720.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 130,804 shares of company stock worth $46,499,007. Company insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Twilio by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Twilio by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Twilio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Twilio by 159.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,530,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $518,031,000 after buying an additional 939,568 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Twilio by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,645,000 after acquiring an additional 4,051 shares in the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TWLO traded up $9.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $324.25. 105,473 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,213,790. Twilio has a 12-month low of $177.13 and a 12-month high of $457.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $349.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $351.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 12.19 and a current ratio of 12.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.00 billion, a PE ratio of -83.70 and a beta of 1.43.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. Twilio had a negative net margin of 30.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. Research analysts anticipate that Twilio will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

