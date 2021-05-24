Brokerages Set Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) PT at $33.70

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.70.

RRR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist lifted their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. 55.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:RRR opened at $40.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.21 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 4.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.96. Red Rock Resorts has a 52-week low of $9.38 and a 52-week high of $42.73.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($1.19). The firm had revenue of $352.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.24 million. Red Rock Resorts had a positive return on equity of 13.46% and a negative net margin of 5.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Red Rock Resorts will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in the casino, gaming, and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino and entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

