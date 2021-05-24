Brokerages Set Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Target Price at $158.32

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $158.32.

A number of brokerages have commented on NDAQ. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Nasdaq from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Nasdaq from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Nasdaq from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $163.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.17. Nasdaq has a 12-month low of $112.23 and a 12-month high of $166.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.23 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 17.33%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nasdaq will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.72%.

In related news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 2,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.53, for a total value of $323,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 15,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total value of $2,093,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,175,014.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,518 shares of company stock valued at $2,646,256 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Nasdaq by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,076,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,191,007,000 after purchasing an additional 226,743 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,150,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,494,000 after acquiring an additional 30,583 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Nasdaq in the first quarter valued at approximately $275,989,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,026,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 999,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,437,000 after buying an additional 7,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

