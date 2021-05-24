Brokerages Set Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS) Target Price at GBX 92.50

Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 113.75 ($1.49).

MARS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.63) target price on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.63) target price on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.31) target price on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.37) target price on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of Marston’s stock traded up GBX 4.65 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 96.25 ($1.26). 2,755,929 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,759,545. The company has a market cap of £610.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 763.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 97.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 84.75. Marston’s has a fifty-two week low of GBX 36.02 ($0.47) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 105.50 ($1.38).

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Pubs and Bars, and Brewing segments. It provides cask, kegs, and packaged beers through its six breweries under the Pedigree, Hobgoblin, Wainwright, and Shipyard brands, as well as under the licensed brands, including Estrella Damm.

