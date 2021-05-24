Brokerages Set MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) Price Target at $6.30

Shares of MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.30.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of MannKind in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on MannKind in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price target on MannKind from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on MannKind from $2.50 to $6.50 in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MannKind by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,761,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,544,000 after acquiring an additional 785,374 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MannKind by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,836,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,037,000 after acquiring an additional 548,627 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MannKind during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,955,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in MannKind by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,877,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,281,000 after purchasing an additional 806,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eversept Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of MannKind during the first quarter worth $8,488,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.15% of the company’s stock.

MNKD stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.29. 33,338 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,073,532. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -16.31 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.84. MannKind has a 52 week low of $1.36 and a 52 week high of $6.25.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts predict that MannKind will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MannKind

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. The company offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. It also promotes Thyquidity used for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

