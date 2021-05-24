Brokerages Set JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) Price Target at $128.80

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $128.80.

Zacks Investment Research downgraded JOYY from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in JOYY in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of JOYY during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in JOYY during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in JOYY during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in JOYY during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 54.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of YY opened at $86.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.86. JOYY has a twelve month low of $55.81 and a twelve month high of $148.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.39 and a 200-day moving average of $97.98. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The information services provider reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($2.95). The business had revenue of $579.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. JOYY had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 41.29%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JOYY will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 16th. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio is currently -93.12%.

JOYY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a social media platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates live streaming platforms, including YY Live, an interactive and comprehensive live streaming social media platform offering music and dance shows, talk shows, outdoor activities, and sports and anime; Bigo Live, which enables users to live stream their specific moments and talk live with each other; and Huya, a game live streaming platform.

