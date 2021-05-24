Brokerages Set JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) PT at $20.71

Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.71.

JBLU has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Susquehanna upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

JetBlue Airways stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.03. The stock had a trading volume of 4,890,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,392,630. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.68. JetBlue Airways has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $21.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.13.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $733.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.05 million. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 49.78% and a negative net margin of 63.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways will post -2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other JetBlue Airways news, insider Scott M. Laurence sold 3,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total value of $62,290.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 10,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $200,274.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,102 shares of company stock valued at $484,721 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 116.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,017,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,035,000 after buying an additional 1,086,571 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the first quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Potrero Capital Research LLC boosted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 148.5% during the first quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC now owns 497,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,111,000 after buying an additional 297,093 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 935.3% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 747,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,212,000 after buying an additional 675,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP boosted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 6.4% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,250,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,425,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 1 Airbus A220 aircraft, 13 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 98 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

