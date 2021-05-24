Brokerages Set Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB) PT at GBX 1,803.71

Shares of Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,803.71 ($23.57).

IMB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Imperial Brands from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,466 ($19.15) price objective on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price objective on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

In other Imperial Brands news, insider Oliver Tant sold 5,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,366 ($17.85), for a total value of £72,138.46 ($94,249.36). Also, insider Bob Kunze Concewitz purchased 6,800 shares of Imperial Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,395 ($18.23) per share, with a total value of £94,860 ($123,935.20).

IMB stock opened at GBX 1,658 ($21.66) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 223.85, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.76. Imperial Brands has a 1 year low of GBX 1,142 ($14.92) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,675 ($21.88). The firm has a market cap of £15.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,542.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,495.01.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 21.06 ($0.28) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Imperial Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.63%.

About Imperial Brands

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, as well as oral nicotine and heated tobacco products.

