Brokerages Set FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Price Target at $9.10

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.10.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

FCEL stock opened at $8.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.76. The company has a current ratio of 5.25, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -24.08 and a beta of 5.03. FuelCell Energy has a 1-year low of $1.58 and a 1-year high of $29.44.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The energy company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $14.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.25 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 39.99% and a negative net margin of 136.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that FuelCell Energy will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Jennifer D. Arasimowicz sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total transaction of $107,680.00. Also, CAO Jennifer D. Arasimowicz sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total transaction of $37,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,745.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $346,020 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the first quarter valued at $19,422,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the first quarter valued at $4,643,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 49.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,933,821 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $56,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,179 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 9.1% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 475,117 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,846,000 after purchasing an additional 39,658 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the first quarter valued at $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.81% of the company’s stock.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and carbon utilization, as well as micro-grid and multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

