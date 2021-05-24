Brokerages Set Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) Target Price at $50.25

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.25.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Flagstar Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

Get Flagstar Bancorp alerts:

FBC stock opened at $45.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.70. Flagstar Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $26.11 and a fifty-two week high of $51.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $513.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.53 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 27.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flagstar Bancorp will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.52%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,793,094 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $351,467,000 after purchasing an additional 244,009 shares during the period. Bayview Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Bayview Asset Management LLC now owns 1,074,835 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $43,810,000 after acquiring an additional 330,300 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 16.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 869,875 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $39,231,000 after acquiring an additional 124,296 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 48.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 791,979 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $35,718,000 after acquiring an additional 257,865 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 75.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 744,017 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $33,556,000 after purchasing an additional 319,495 shares in the last quarter. 91.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Flagstar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagstar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.