Brokerages Set Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) PT at $48.56

Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.56.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fastenal from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

FAST stock opened at $52.37 on Friday. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $38.50 and a 1 year high of $54.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 3.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.03. The firm has a market cap of $30.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.68, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.27.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.00% and a net margin of 15.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Fastenal’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.17%.

In related news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $1,494,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen L. Eastman purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.63 per share, with a total value of $44,630.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in Fastenal in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Fastenal by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

