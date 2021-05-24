Brokerages Set B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Target Price at C$9.60

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$9.60.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BTO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities downgraded shares of B2Gold from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$11.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$9.75 to C$9.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of B2Gold to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.

In related news, Senior Officer Thomas Garagan sold 32,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.24, for a total transaction of C$204,054.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,610,831 shares in the company, valued at C$10,051,585.44. Also, Senior Officer Dale Alton Craig sold 42,302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.43, for a total transaction of C$272,001.86.

BTO opened at C$6.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of C$6.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.55. B2Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$5.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.99.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$625.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$609.41 million. As a group, analysts expect that B2Gold will post 0.4618068 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.05%.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

