Brokerages Set Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Target Price at $158.65

Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $158.65.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ALXN shares. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer raised shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALXN. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 140.0% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 81.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALXN traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $178.34. The stock had a trading volume of 27,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,527,782. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 4.52. The company has a market cap of $39.42 billion, a PE ratio of 58.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.28. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $99.91 and a 12-month high of $179.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $164.95 and its 200-day moving average is $150.87.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will post 12.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

