Brokerages Expect Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) to Announce -$0.14 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Velodyne Lidar’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.13). The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Velodyne Lidar will report full year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.49). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.09). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Velodyne Lidar.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $17.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.90 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on VLDR. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Velodyne Lidar from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Craig Hallum cut Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America began coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Velodyne Lidar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.22.

In other news, CEO Anand Gopalan sold 440,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total transaction of $4,340,619.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 506,960 shares in the company, valued at $4,993,556. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 35.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Velodyne Lidar in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Velodyne Lidar in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Velodyne Lidar in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Velodyne Lidar in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Velodyne Lidar by 82.3% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VLDR stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.22. The company had a trading volume of 5,219,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,905,367. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.99 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.09. Velodyne Lidar has a one year low of $8.97 and a one year high of $32.50.

Velodyne Lidar Company Profile

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time three-dimensional vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers a broad lineup of surround-view lidar to support numerous end applications, including autonomous vehicles, drones, security, and mapping; and solid state lidar technology that combine the high reliability and long lifetime of traditional micro electro-mechanical systems solutions.

