Brokerages Expect Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) will report $0.05 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Scientific Games’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the lowest is ($0.20). Scientific Games posted earnings per share of ($2.15) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 102.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Scientific Games will report full year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to $1.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $3.61. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Scientific Games.

Get Scientific Games alerts:

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $729.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.02 million. Scientific Games’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.69) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SGMS shares. Union Gaming Research upped their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Scientific Games from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scientific Games from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.90.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Scientific Games by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of Scientific Games during the 4th quarter valued at $91,278,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Scientific Games by 292.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 26,300 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Scientific Games in the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Scientific Games in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SGMS stock traded up $2.70 on Wednesday, reaching $67.55. 16,946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 786,537. Scientific Games has a 1 year low of $13.52 and a 1 year high of $65.54. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.69 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.44.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

See Also: What is an economic bubble?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Scientific Games (SGMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Scientific Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scientific Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.