Brokerages Expect Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) to Announce $1.29 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.29 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Plexus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.31. Plexus reported earnings per share of $1.20 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plexus will report full year earnings of $5.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.31 to $5.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $5.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Plexus.

Get Plexus alerts:

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The technology company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.24. Plexus had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 15.55%. The firm had revenue of $881.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Plexus from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Plexus from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Sidoti downgraded shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

PLXS opened at $98.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Plexus has a 12-month low of $59.59 and a 12-month high of $101.17.

In other Plexus news, Director Michael V. Schrock sold 5,000 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total value of $430,200.00. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,799,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,536 shares of company stock worth $1,787,355 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plexus in the 4th quarter worth $481,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Plexus during the 4th quarter valued at $33,294,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Plexus by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,349,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,206,000 after purchasing an additional 168,648 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its holdings in Plexus by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 820,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,376,000 after purchasing an additional 122,869 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Plexus by 9.2% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,448,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,076,000 after buying an additional 122,213 shares during the period. 92.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plexus (PLXS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.