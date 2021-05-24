Brokerages Expect Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) to Post $0.05 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) to announce $0.05 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Navigator’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. Navigator reported earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Navigator will report full-year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Navigator.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Navigator had a positive return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 0.20%. The firm had revenue of $70.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.77 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NVGS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Navigator from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.

NVGS traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,368. Navigator has a fifty-two week low of $5.18 and a fifty-two week high of $12.46. The stock has a market cap of $609.24 million, a PE ratio of -545.00 and a beta of 2.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.31 and its 200-day moving average is $9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navigator during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Navigator by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 183,216 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Navigator by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,124 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Navigator by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,345,452 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $14,733,000 after buying an additional 100,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in shares of Navigator by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 27,450 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.01% of the company’s stock.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 38 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers.

