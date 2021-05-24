Brokerages Anticipate Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $31.38 Million

Brokerages predict that Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) will post sales of $31.38 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Two Harbors Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $23.70 million to $39.05 million. Two Harbors Investment posted sales of $45.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 30.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment will report full year sales of $128.01 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $107.30 million to $148.71 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $125.82 million, with estimates ranging from $100.50 million to $151.14 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Two Harbors Investment.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.04). Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 147.30%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TWO. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.79.

In related news, Director Thomas Siering sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total transaction of $1,396,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 549,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,836,947.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWO. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 8,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Two Harbors Investment in the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Two Harbors Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 340.0% during the 1st quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 8,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TWO opened at $7.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.81. Two Harbors Investment has a twelve month low of $4.51 and a twelve month high of $7.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.52%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.18%.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

