Brokerages Anticipate Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $267.07 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) will report sales of $267.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Silicon Laboratories’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $267.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $267.29 million. Silicon Laboratories posted sales of $207.53 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will report full year sales of $1.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Silicon Laboratories.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.29. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $255.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis.

SLAB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $108.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.92.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.29, for a total value of $123,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,219 shares in the company, valued at $4,342,150.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 4,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 5,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 8,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SLAB traded up $0.45 on Tuesday, hitting $129.14. The stock had a trading volume of 289,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,793. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $141.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 5.18. Silicon Laboratories has a 52-week low of $89.67 and a 52-week high of $163.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 248.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.98.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Silicon Laboratories (SLAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.