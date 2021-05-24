Brokerages Anticipate Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) to Announce $1.37 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) will report $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Rent-A-Center’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.35 and the highest is $1.39. Rent-A-Center reported earnings of $0.80 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 71.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rent-A-Center will report full-year earnings of $5.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.13 to $5.82. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.96 to $6.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Rent-A-Center.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.23 million. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 41.79%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RCII shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

In related news, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 4,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.83, for a total value of $252,893.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anthony J. Blasquez sold 19,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total transaction of $1,079,886.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,344 shares of company stock valued at $2,899,369 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 214.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Rent-A-Center in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Rent-A-Center in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Rent-A-Center by 7,586.7% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCII opened at $57.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.54. Rent-A-Center has a 1 year low of $24.25 and a 1 year high of $64.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.13%.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

