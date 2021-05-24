Brokerages Anticipate MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) to Announce -$0.36 EPS

Analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.36) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for MongoDB’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.37) and the highest is ($0.36). MongoDB reported earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 176.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MongoDB will report full-year earnings of ($1.44) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.47) to ($1.40). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to ($0.81). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow MongoDB.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $171.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.05 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 45.22% and a negative return on equity of 648.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share.

MDB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of MongoDB from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MongoDB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $320.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $394.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MongoDB has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $379.69.

In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.80, for a total value of $9,058,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,185,004. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 500 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.25, for a total transaction of $141,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,684. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 350,720 shares of company stock worth $102,456,718 in the last quarter. Insiders own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aequim Alternative Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 13,944.9% during the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 9,928,800 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth about $315,895,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth about $289,179,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,105,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,954,000 after purchasing an additional 554,855 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth about $195,138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MDB traded up $5.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $286.95. 23,624 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 823,032. The company has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.68 and a beta of 0.73. MongoDB has a 12 month low of $186.27 and a 12 month high of $428.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $289.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $322.55.

MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

