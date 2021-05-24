Brokerages Anticipate Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR) to Post -$0.61 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR) to post earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Metacrine’s earnings. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Metacrine will report full year earnings of ($2.30) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.12) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Metacrine.

Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.06).

MTCR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Metacrine in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Metacrine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Metacrine in a research report on Sunday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.67.

In other news, CEO Preston Klassen bought 20,547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.64 per share, with a total value of $74,791.08. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 20,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,791.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 22.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Metacrine by 224.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 288,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 199,750 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Metacrine during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Metacrine during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Metacrine during the 4th quarter worth about $611,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Metacrine in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.64% of the company’s stock.

Metacrine stock opened at $3.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.64 million and a PE ratio of -1.00. Metacrine has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $16.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.70. The company has a quick ratio of 17.33, a current ratio of 17.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Metacrine Company Profile

Metacrine, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with liver and gastrointestinal diseases. It is developing MET409 that has completed Phase 1b proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and is in Phase 2a clinical trial in combination with empagliflozin for the treatment of patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus and NASH.

