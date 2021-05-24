Brokerages Anticipate Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) will report earnings of $0.93 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dime Community Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.77 to $1.14. Dime Community Bancshares posted earnings of $0.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 72.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares will report full year earnings of $3.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $3.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $3.83. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Dime Community Bancshares.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $70.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.77 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 11.64%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DCOM shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $38.50 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the first quarter worth $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,638 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DCOM traded down $0.65 on Wednesday, hitting $34.95. The stock had a trading volume of 813 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,367. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.96 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.07. Dime Community Bancshares has a 1-year low of $16.51 and a 1-year high of $35.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, demand deposits, and other time deposits.

