Brokerages Anticipate Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $23.18 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) to report sales of $23.18 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $20.43 million to $25.19 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $7.09 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 226.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $101.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $88.82 million to $119.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $217.17 million, with estimates ranging from $130.56 million to $260.07 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $25.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.35 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 45.63% and a negative net margin of 379.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40474.2% on a year-over-year basis.

DCPH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink upgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.38.

In other news, Director James Arthur Bristol sold 14,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.84, for a total transaction of $644,448.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,448. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total value of $364,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,254,186 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 170.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $79,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 8,556.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DCPH traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $32.82. 662,106 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 454,621. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 1.49. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $31.77 and a 12 month high of $68.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.63.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

