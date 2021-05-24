Brokerages Anticipate Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Will Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Analysts expect Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) to announce earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cronos Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.10). Cronos Group posted earnings of ($0.19) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cronos Group will report full year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.69). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.03). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cronos Group.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $14.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.19 million. Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 11.39% and a negative net margin of 610.02%. The company’s revenue was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRON. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cronos Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Cronos Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Cronos Group from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Cronos Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

In other news, Director Jason Marc Adler sold 452,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $4,822,426.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,562,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,239,836.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Michael Ryan Gorenstein sold 185,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $1,850,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 9,632,536 shares in the company, valued at $96,325,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,300,995 shares of company stock valued at $23,851,386 in the last three months. 5.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRON. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cronos Group by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cronos Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cronos Group by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in shares of Cronos Group by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Cronos Group during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRON traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.35. The stock had a trading volume of 46,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,899,486. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 1.80. Cronos Group has a one year low of $4.91 and a one year high of $15.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.07.

Cronos Group

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

