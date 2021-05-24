Brokerages Anticipate CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Analysts expect CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) to post $0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CECO Environmental’s earnings. CECO Environmental posted earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CECO Environmental will report full-year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.46. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CECO Environmental.

Get CECO Environmental alerts:

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 1.95%. The company had revenue of $71.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.53 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of CECO Environmental from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of CECE opened at $8.12 on Monday. CECO Environmental has a twelve month low of $5.01 and a twelve month high of $9.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.11 million, a P/E ratio of 50.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.63.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CECE. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,488,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,731,000 after buying an additional 65,581 shares during the period. Tieton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CECO Environmental during the first quarter worth $6,486,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 0.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 492,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after purchasing an additional 4,282 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in CECO Environmental by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 408,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 48,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in CECO Environmental by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 398,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after buying an additional 10,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

CECO Environmental Company Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other niche markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Fluid Handling Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

Recommended Story: Strike Price

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CECO Environmental (CECE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CECO Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CECO Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.