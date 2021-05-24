Brokerages Anticipate Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) to report $0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Boston Private Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the lowest is $0.17. Boston Private Financial posted earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 550%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Boston Private Financial will report full year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.76. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Boston Private Financial.

Get Boston Private Financial alerts:

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $85.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.56 million. Boston Private Financial had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 15.53%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BPFH. TheStreet raised shares of Boston Private Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Boston Private Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

In other Boston Private Financial news, EVP Paul M. Simons sold 22,381 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $337,953.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,435.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Cannon Brown sold 3,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $46,038.85. Insiders have sold 25,686 shares of company stock valued at $387,759 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Boston Private Financial by 1,473.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,431 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Private Financial by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,467 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Private Financial by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Private Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Private Financial in the first quarter valued at about $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Boston Private Financial stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.09. The company had a trading volume of 3,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,300,011. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Boston Private Financial has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $15.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Boston Private Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

About Boston Private Financial

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boston Private Financial (BPFH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Private Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Private Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.