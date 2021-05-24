Brokerages Anticipate AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.33) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for AtriCure’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.30). AtriCure reported earnings per share of ($0.20) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 65%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that AtriCure will report full year earnings of ($1.28) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.37) to ($1.15). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.70). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AtriCure.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical device company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38). The company had revenue of $59.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.24 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 22.89% and a negative return on equity of 10.49%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ATRC shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on AtriCure from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on AtriCure from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on AtriCure from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $77.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRC opened at $72.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.11. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. AtriCure has a 12-month low of $34.04 and a 12-month high of $80.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.91 and a beta of 1.07.

In other AtriCure news, Director Scott William Drake sold 4,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.52, for a total transaction of $354,364.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 79,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,096,884.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Collar sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.28, for a total transaction of $195,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 72,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,736,586.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,272 shares of company stock worth $4,340,038 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the 1st quarter valued at $659,000. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AtriCure by 2.3% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 828,002 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $54,251,000 after purchasing an additional 18,692 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in AtriCure in the first quarter worth about $223,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of AtriCure by 14.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,740 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,110,000 after buying an additional 8,150 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AtriCure during the 1st quarter valued at about $394,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

