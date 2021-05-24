Brokerages Anticipate Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $211.70 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) will post $211.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $203.09 million to $226.60 million. Apple Hospitality REIT reported sales of $81.08 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 161.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will report full year sales of $827.61 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $792.46 million to $849.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $980.43 million to $1.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Apple Hospitality REIT.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.24). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 41.50%.

APLE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

In related news, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 10,576 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $169,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,026,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,424,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Howard E. Woolley bought 1,915 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.66 per share, with a total value of $29,988.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,915 shares in the company, valued at $29,988.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,508 shares of company stock valued at $568,087 over the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. 67.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple Hospitality REIT stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.22. 1,617,989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,026,244. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 12 month low of $8.44 and a 12 month high of $16.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.86. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -15.69 and a beta of 1.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE)

