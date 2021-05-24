Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Connable Office Inc.

Connable Office Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 27.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 460 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Miramar Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 18,476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,734,000 after acquiring an additional 6,089 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 95,723 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,740 shares during the period. S. R. Schill & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 7,738 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 34,631 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.98, for a total value of $232,659.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.83, for a total transaction of $2,788,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,527 shares of company stock valued at $13,472,688 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom stock opened at $451.24 on Monday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $270.51 and a 52 week high of $495.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $461.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $444.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.24 billion, a PE ratio of 52.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $460.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $415.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.15.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

