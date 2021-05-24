Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 43.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,479 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for about 0.4% of Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AVGO. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 977 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Broadcom by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 3,468 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% in the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 762 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Broadcom news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total transaction of $8,053,570.47. Also, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.23, for a total value of $47,423.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,527 shares of company stock worth $13,472,688. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

AVGO stock opened at $455.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $270.51 and a fifty-two week high of $495.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $461.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $444.41. The stock has a market cap of $186.18 billion, a PE ratio of 53.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 16.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.05%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AVGO. Citigroup upped their price target on Broadcom from $470.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Sunday, March 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Broadcom from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.15.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

