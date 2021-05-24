Brighton Jones LLC Makes New $214,000 Investment in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 5,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 209.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,904,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,664,000 after buying an additional 16,186,449 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 20,579,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,257,000 after purchasing an additional 402,351 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,980,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,745,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501,097 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 7.4% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,538,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,851,000 after purchasing an additional 379,901 shares during the period. 83.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $43.88 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $18.88 and a 12 month high of $45.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 27.29%. Carrier Global’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CARR. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Carrier Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Cowen raised shares of Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.20.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

