Brighton Jones LLC Invests $252,000 in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CENTA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,489,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,154,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,609,000 after purchasing an additional 257,561 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,079,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 616,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,386,000 after purchasing an additional 106,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 378,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,747,000 after purchasing an additional 94,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CENTA stock opened at $50.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.01. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 0.64. Central Garden & Pet has a 12 month low of $30.90 and a 12 month high of $55.82.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.24. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 15.85%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist started coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It provides pet supplies products, including edible chews and treats, dog chew toys, dog play toys, natural dog treats and chews, pet dental chews and solutions, dog training pads, pet containment, grooming supplies, and other accessories; products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets comprising food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

