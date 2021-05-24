Brighton Jones LLC Invests $202,000 in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 46,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 9,764 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 147.9% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 16,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 9,875 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,602,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,989,000 after acquiring an additional 142,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 183.1% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 18,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 11,798 shares during the last quarter. 71.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SCHW opened at $72.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.09. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $31.63 and a twelve month high of $73.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.73 and a 200-day moving average of $59.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total value of $5,084,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 2,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total transaction of $152,253.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,328,230 shares of company stock valued at $92,610,777 over the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $74.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.31.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

