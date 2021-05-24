Brighton Jones LLC Increases Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,078 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 666 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 229.9% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,300 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Alok Sethi sold 39,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $1,080,620.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 5,000 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total value of $151,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 68,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,469.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,672 shares of company stock worth $1,994,290 in the last 90 days. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on BEN. BMO Capital Markets raised Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.90.

Shares of Franklin Resources stock opened at $33.54 on Monday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.50 and a twelve month high of $35.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.90. The firm has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.25.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The closed-end fund reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 15.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

