Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $34.94 Million

May 24th, 2021

Analysts expect Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) to post sales of $34.94 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Brigham Minerals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $34.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $35.27 million. Brigham Minerals reported sales of $12.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 177.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brigham Minerals will report full year sales of $143.92 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $138.00 million to $147.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $159.29 million, with estimates ranging from $154.00 million to $166.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Brigham Minerals.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Brigham Minerals had a negative net margin of 41.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.72%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MNRL. Zacks Investment Research cut Brigham Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research note on Sunday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Brigham Minerals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Brigham Minerals from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.78.

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 19,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total transaction of $358,332.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 11,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $170,341.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,934 shares of company stock worth $1,931,609 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNRL. Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new position in Brigham Minerals in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. QV Investors Inc. bought a new position in Brigham Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 10,374.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 7,262 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Brigham Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Brigham Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. 57.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MNRL traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.87. 247,454 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,424. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.52 and a beta of 2.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.92. Brigham Minerals has a 1 year low of $8.05 and a 1 year high of $19.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.16%. This is an increase from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Brigham Minerals’s payout ratio is 673.68%.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

